The EFL Championship Manager of the Season contender, who has been named as a front-runner for the vacancies at Spurs and Chelsea, felt his league leaders tried 'chasing' the title.

A first defeat in 25 games at Turf Moor, against a QPR outfit who had won just once in 20 in the second tier, ensured their quest to secure the silverware moved on to the fixture with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Kompany, 37, admitted that his young players showed 'inexperience' against Gareth Ainsworth's struggling Hoops, and tried to force the issue in a bid to land - what would be for many - a maiden trophy.

Burnley's Manager Vincent Kompany The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Queens Park Rangers - Saturday 22nd April 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I think you always learn about your team," he said. "I'd be lying if I said I was surprised. I wasn't! The amount of chances in the first half...maybe that's been the theme of the last three games.

"We've played against teams fighting for survival, they've put their bodies on the line, and we're not necessarily killing games off. We've had about 17 shots in the first half. Going back to that xG analysis, I think we're doing our best to even things up.

"There were goal line clearances, balls that just wouldn't go in, so the first half was exactly how we had to play this game. But the second half, five minutes in, I turned to the bench and said 'I know what's happening here, I know this feeling, I've been there'."

The Clarets equalised courtesy of another Manuel Benson wonder-strike in the 76th minute after Sam Field had given the visitors a shock lead against the run of play.

However, after pushing for a winner, one which would have secured the title, the away side hit the table toppers with a sucker punch as veteran forward Chris Martin, who had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes having replaced Lyndon Dykes, beat Arijanet Muric with a header from Jamal Lowe's cross.

It was QPR's first win on the road since mid-December, when they beat Preston North End at Deepdale. "You could see, we're chasing a trophy now, we're chasing the moment," continued Kompany.

"It's the worst thing you can do in situations like this, because you lose momentum, you get frustrated, you start making stuff up, players who haven't done certain things all season start to make things up, it's nothing to do with what we've done all season.

"I've been there before, I know what it is, it's like that cup final feeling. Unless you're experienced in those moments, unfortunately this happens. It showed me that we're still completely inexperienced in being in these trophy-winning moments.