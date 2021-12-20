Burnley winger one of best-performing Premier League youngsters
Dwight McNeil is statistically one of the best performing youngsters in the Premier League so far this season.
Based on ratings from WhoScored.com, of the players aged 21 and under at the start of the season - with McNeil since turning 22 - the Clarets wideman is placed fourth, with an average score of 7.14.
That places him above the likes of Wolves Rayan Ait-Noury (7.12), Emile Smith-Rowe of Arsenal (7.06), Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood (7), Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea (6.90), West Ham defender Ben Johnson (6.87) and Southampton full back Tino Livramento (6.85).
McNeil, who, despite his performances, is yet to score so far this term, and has just the one assist, is only outscored in the ratings by number one ranked Conor Gallagher, on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea (7.54), Manchester City ace Phil Foden (7.40) and Chelsea's Reece James (7.28).
McNeil has been effective in terms of tackles this season, winning the ball high up the pitch with his pressing, and he is currently eighth in the Premier League statistics, having dropped down the ratings due to Burnley's lack of game time of late.