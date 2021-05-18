'Burnley will score' - Mark Lawrenson makes Clarets prediction ahead of Liverpool clash

In the midweek edition of his regular scoreline predictions piece, BBC Sport pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson turned his attention to the Clarets' clash against the Reds, and tipped Jurgen Klopp's side to win the game 3-1.

Explaining the reasons behind his choice, the ex-Liverpool ace contended: “Burnley will score and this won't be a comfortable night for Liverpool - but I'd back the Reds to win.

“Jurgen Klopp's side don't know for sure that winning their final two games of the season will secure a top-four place because goal-difference may decide it, but all they can do is look after their side of things by taking the points at Turf Moor.

“Sunday looked like it would be yet another day where Liverpool dropped points in a game they should have won, but they will be buoyant after Alisson's winner against West Brom.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's opponent for the week, actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis, tipped the Reds to win 2-0.

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in January, Ashley Barnes' late penalty saw the Clarets pick up a shock 1-0 win at Anfield, despite having just 28% possession in a game dominated by the hosts.