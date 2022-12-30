Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is hoping for a winning return to the bet365 Stadium as Burnley bring 2022 to a close at Stoke City.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Potters, where he made 22 Championship appearances, but the centre back wants nothing less than three points to consolidate his side’s spot at the top of the table.

Harwood-Bellis said: “I’m looking forward to it, going back to where I played the last six months of last season, I really enjoyed my time there.

“I met some great people there and had a good experience, but the only thing on my mind going back will be going to get the three points.

“I've enjoyed this busy festive period; I want to play as many games as possible and I’m sure others in the team would say the same too.

“I think that’s been noticed how we have been performing, starting well and not cutting any corners in this period.

"So, we'll be hoping to carry that through with us into these next couple of games and coming away with positive results."

Here’s how the Clarets could line up this evening.

Burnley's Manager Vincent Kompany

GK: Arijanet Muric

RB: Connor Roberts

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis