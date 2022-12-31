Burnley vs Stoke City players ratings as match-winner Josh Cullen becomes the man of the hour
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was quick to pinpoint midfielder Josh Cullen’s consistency after the Republic of Ireland international proved to be the match-winner at the Bet365 Stadium.
The summer signing has been one of a number of star performers so far this season during the Clarets’ climb to the top of the Championship table.
The 26-year-old netted his first goal for the club in the 1-0 victory over Stoke City when reacting first to substitute Jay Rodriguez’s flick and prodding the ball past Jack Bonham.
“There have been a lot of star performers so far,” said Kompany. “He is consistent and that is quite rare in football. Consistency and being reliable.
"He has developed gradually, not necessarily being the star man all the time, but gradually getting ready. What he has done today is a little reward for him.”
Here are our player ratings.
Arijanet Muric 7
Yet another clean sheet for the Kosovan stopper, who overcame a dicey start to proceedings to play a big part. Made a fabulous save to deny Morgan Fox from close range and thwarted both Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown in the second half.
Connor Roberts 7
Gave the Clarets an outlet to escape Stoke City’s press, provided support for Manuel Benson, blocked an early attempt from Tyrese Campbell and kept Josh Tymon quiet.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis 7
Another game, another clean sheet. That’s four in five Championship games for the England Under 21 skipper. Kept his head when the hosts applied the pressure and made an excellent block on the line to deny Harrison Clarke.
Jordan Beyer 7
Adds another dimension to Vincent Kompany’s side with his ability to drive out with the ball from the back. Distribution was careless at times, which added unnecessary pressure, including a second half header, which Jacob Brown almost punished.
Ian Maatsen 6
The Chelsea man was targeted down Burnley’s left hand side. The threat of Tyrese Campbell, who got by the loan signing too easily at times, kept him pinned back, and he collected a booking for dragging down substitute Liam Delap.
Jack Cork 7.5
The skipper does the simple things so, so well, as boss Vincent Kompany alluded to post-match. A really valuable member of the team; first to the second balls, diluted the pressure when a couple of neat touches carried him out of danger and moved the ball well.
Josh Cullen 8
Industrious and combative in midfield, though his over-exuberance cost him a booking when trying to recover the ball from Jacob Brown. Broke up play well, picked up positions to allow Burnley to beat Stoke City’s press and was alive to the loose ball to prod home the winner.
Manuel Benson 7
Always a threat when driving at Morgan Fox and forced both Harry Souttar and Ben Wilmot to act when cutting back on to his left foot and whipping the ball into the box. Another lively display and had a big hand in Josh Cullen’s 61st minute winner.
Josh Brownhill 6
Ran his socks off in what was a very scrappy affair at times, but always seemed to be on the periphery as a result. Wasn’t given the time to get on the ball to influence play and registered one of Burnley’s two shots on target with a set-piece from distance, which was easily gathered by Jack Bonham.
Darko Churlinov 5.5
A baptism of fire for the North Macedonian, who was making his first start this season. Always going to be a big ask when coming into a game like this after being side-lined for months, and fatigue kicked in quite quickly. However, there were some sparks of encouragement from his first half display.
Ashley Barnes 5.5
The striker had a tough time trying to make the ball stick when well-marshalled by Ben Wilmot and Harry Souttar. Headed wide from Josh Brownhill’s corner in the first half, picked up a booking for a rash challenge and replaced by Jay Rodriguez early in the second half.
Jay Rodriguez 7
Provided the visitors with the out-ball they’d been craving when introduced in the second half, dropping deep to collect, which allowed the Clarets to get higher up the pitch. Made the difference when alive to Harrison Clarke’s error and setting up Josh Cullen for the winner.
Anass Zaroury 5.5
A quiet evening for the Moroccan ace having replaced Darko Churlinov in the 52nd minute. Had a tough time trying to get the better of Harrison Clarke, but his presence from the bench alone seemed to lift the away side.
Nathan Tella 6
Introduced for the final 20 minutes of the fixture, when replacing Manuel Benson, and more than played his part in helping Burnley protect their lead. Stayed high and wide, ensuring the Stoke City rearguard had to remain cautious, and carried the ball to safety to run down the clock.