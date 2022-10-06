Burnley vs Stoke City player ratings and match pictures as Jack Cork shows his class

But Vincent Kompany’s side suffered yet another body blow when conceding an equaliser late on.
Potters’ substitute Connor Taylor, on loan from Arsenal, inflicted the damage on this occasion as the Gunner powered a header past Arijanet Muric.
Burnley have now surrendered 10 points from winning positions already this term, with Blackpool, West Brom, Preston, Cardiff City and Stoke all coming from behind to claim a point.
Here are the latest player ratings.
1. Arijanet Muric 7
Continues to improve with the ball at his feet and performed well after an uneventful first half. Narrowed the angle to deny Tyrese Campbell early in the second half and then got down well to keep out Liam Delap's effort.
2. Connor Roberts 7
Hasn't had the chance to get as high up the pitch this season, but he didn't waste the opportunity when it came. The Wales international opened his account for the campaign when rifling a right-footed shot past Josef Bursik. However, the right back didn't get tight enough to Harry Clarke for Stoke City's equaliser.
3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis 6.5
Up against a mix of youth and experience, as Manchester City team-mate Liam Delap led the line alongside veteran Dwight Gayle. Battled well with both, though the England Under 21 skipper picked up a yellow card in the first half. Denied from close range by a wonderful double-save by Josef Bursik in the second half.
4. Jordan Beyer 7.5
Repaid manager Vincent Kompany's faith in him with another solid display at the back. The Germany Under 21 international, on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, was restored to the side and kept both Liam Delap and Dwight Gayle quiet, with the latter hooked later on. Very comfortable and confident on the ball, relishes in the physicality of the Championship and is deceptively quick.
