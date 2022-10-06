Burnley vs Stoke City player ratings and match pictures as Jack Cork shows his class

4. Jordan Beyer 7.5

Repaid manager Vincent Kompany's faith in him with another solid display at the back. The Germany Under 21 international, on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, was restored to the side and kept both Liam Delap and Dwight Gayle quiet, with the latter hooked later on. Very comfortable and confident on the ball, relishes in the physicality of the Championship and is deceptively quick.

Photo: Clive Brunskill