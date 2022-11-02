Burnley vs Rotherham United Predicted XI with boss Vincent Kompany expected to make changes

The Clarets won for the third time in succession on Saturday when coming from behind to beat Reading, but it was a double-change after the hour that seemed to spark the hosts into life.

Manuel Benson and Brazilian ace Vitinho replaced Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Connor Roberts respectively and the pair will be hoping to get the nod when the Millers come to town.

Benson scored the equaliser against the Royals within five minutes of his introduction and then laid on the winner for team-mate Anass Zaroury deep into stoppage time as Burnley kept hold of top spot in the Championship.

The home side were also without Jack Cork and fellow midfield maestro Josh Cullen, with the skipper absent through suspension having collected five yellow cards this season while the Republic of Ireland international was side-lined with a knock sustained prior to victory over Norwich City.

“I don't think we can go through this period without being able to rely on your squad,” said Kompany. “That is one of the positives of this period of game. We played Sunderland without Corky and Jay Rodriguez, we missed [Josh] Cullen in the last game and Cullen and [Jack] Cork in this game and it just goes like this.

"There is a few more players to come and that is the exciting bit. I don't think we have finished presenting and unveiling all of our players, there is a few Easter Eggs still to open and I really look forward to it and hope the squad will get even stronger coming back from the winter break.”

Here is the predicted line-up...

