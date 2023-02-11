Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and forward Manuel Benson could be back in contention for Burnley’s Lancashire derby against Preston North End at Turf Moor.

The Kosovan stopper missed out with a ‘niggle’ as the Clarets stretched their winning run in the Championship to nine games with a 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Boss Vincent Kompany suggested that the ex-Manchester City man could be back between the sticks on Saturday, while others could be coming back into the fold.

Manuel Benson has been side-lined since picking up an injury late in the win over West Brom and remains a doubt and striker Jay Rodriguez has been ruled out.

Kompany said: “Jay Rodriguez is unlikely but, other than that, the squad will be close to full strength.

"I would class it as niggles, things happened at the wrong time and they were missing for the same game, but we will have them back soon."

Here is how Burnley could line-up.

Burnley's Connor Roberts competes with Preston North End's Daniel Johnson

GK: Arijanet Muric

RB: Connor Roberts

CB: Hjalmar Ekdal