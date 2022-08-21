Burnley vs Blackpool player ratings as Nathan Tella shines on full debut but Ashley Barnes struggles to make an impact from the bench
The spoils were shared in what transpired to be a fiery Lancashire derby between Burnley and Blackpool at Turf Moor.
The Clarets were well in command at the break when leading their rivals 3-1 thanks to Nathan Tella’s double.
The Southampton forward found the net in the 11th and 33rd minute following Josh Brownhill’s sumptuous opener.
Theo Corbeanu was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders in the first half, punishing an unforced error from the home side and finishing past Arijanet Muric.
Vincent Kompany’s side were heading for a first win since the opening day of the season away at Huddersfield Town, but the visitors had other ideas.
Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates converted from close range in the space of just three minutes to level proceedings.
Both sides then ended the game with 10 men as Ian Maatsen reacted to a reckless challenge from Sonny Carey, which resulted in both players being given their marching orders.
Here are Chris Boden’s player ratings.