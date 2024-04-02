Burnley v Wolves: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets seek big win in survival bid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets are enjoying a mini unbeaten run of three games which they extended upon their return from the international break on Saturday.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Vincent Kompany’s men fought back twice to claim a hard-earned 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, they now sit just four points adrift of safety with eight games remaining.

As for Wolves, they slipped to a 2-0 defeat to West Midlands rivals Aston Villa at the weekend, but Gary O’Neil’s men remain 10th in the table.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Tuesday, April 2. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The game has not been selected for live TV coverage.

How else can I follow the game?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

David Fofana is back available for Burnley after missing the Chelsea game due to being ineligible to face his parent club.

Lorenz Assignon, meanwhile, serves his one-match suspension following his controversial red at Stamford Bridge.

Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Wolves, key man Matheus Cunha could return, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Craig Dawson are both doubts. Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto are both injured.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“There’s been a lot of narrow results and games like that [the 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the reverse fixture], but we’re five or six months further on our journey.

“A lot of players have hopefully progressed, but in the context of Tuesday, it could be anyone we’re facing and it wouldn’t really matter as to what our mindset is.

“I focus on our team. I know Wolves have got talent, the level of talent in this league is the best in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m saying that because all of the teams that are not considered to be in that top six or top seven, have still got very good players and Wolves is one of those teams.

“This game demands the best of us to try and get a result against these types of teams, but every single game we have that belief.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Muric, Vitinho, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana

Wolves: Sa, Bueno, Kilman, T. Gomes, Semedo, J. Gomes, Doyle, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Chiwome, Lemina

Who is the referee?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Bramall. He’s overseen 24 games this season, dishing out 103 yellow cards and two reds. He’s taken charge of one Burnley game, the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park in September.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 7/4

Draw: 5/2

Wolves: 29/20