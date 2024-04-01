Vincent Kompany’s men return to Turf Moor on Tuesday night when they take on Gary O’Neil’s men, looking to claim a big three points in their bid for survival.
As for Wolves, they’re still going well in the top half of the table despite their 2-0 defeat to West Midland rivals Aston Villa at the weekend.
Here's a look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Lorenz Assignon (Burnley) - suspended
The right-back will serve a one-match suspension following his controversial red card against Chelsea at the weekend. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley) - out
The defender hasn't featured for Burnley since playing against Man City at the end of January. Likely to remain sidelined once again. Photo: OLI SCARFF
3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out
Has been a doubt for a few weeks running now having not featured since the end of December. Unlikely to return just yet. Photo: Ryan Pierse
4. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - out
Suffered a serious knee injury during the reverse game against Wolves in December that was expected to keep him out for the majority of the season. Photo: David Rogers
