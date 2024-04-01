Burnley v Wolves team news: Eight out injured, one suspended and three doubts - gallery

Burnley could lift themselves to the brink of safety with a win against Wolves tomorrow night
Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Apr 2024, 10:23 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men return to Turf Moor on Tuesday night when they take on Gary O’Neil’s men, looking to claim a big three points in their bid for survival.

The Clarets reduced the gap to just four points at the weekend with a resilient and hard-earned 2-2 draw with Chelsea, having been forced to play over 45 minutes with 10 men.

As for Wolves, they’re still going well in the top half of the table despite their 2-0 defeat to West Midland rivals Aston Villa at the weekend.

Here's a look at the team news for both outfits:

The right-back will serve a one-match suspension following his controversial red card against Chelsea at the weekend.

1. Lorenz Assignon (Burnley) - suspended

The right-back will serve a one-match suspension following his controversial red card against Chelsea at the weekend. Photo: Matt McNulty

The defender hasn't featured for Burnley since playing against Man City at the end of January. Likely to remain sidelined once again.

2. Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley) - out

The defender hasn't featured for Burnley since playing against Man City at the end of January. Likely to remain sidelined once again. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Has been a doubt for a few weeks running now having not featured since the end of December. Unlikely to return just yet.

3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

Has been a doubt for a few weeks running now having not featured since the end of December. Unlikely to return just yet. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Suffered a serious knee injury during the reverse game against Wolves in December that was expected to keep him out for the majority of the season.

4. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - out

Suffered a serious knee injury during the reverse game against Wolves in December that was expected to keep him out for the majority of the season. Photo: David Rogers

