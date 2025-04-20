Scott Parker’s side take on their direct promotion rivals at Turf Moor this Easter Monday knowing a victory will be enough to get the job done.
With three games remaining, the Clarets boast a five-point gap to the Blades in third. A defeat, however, could set up a nerve-jangling final two games.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Monday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out
It’s understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Photo: George Wood
2. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out
The winger has missed the last few weeks with an ankle problem he picked up in training and is expected to be absent for this one too. Photo: PAUL ELLIS
3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out
The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse
4. Lyle Foster (Burnley) - doubt
The news on the striker’s shoulder injury is much better than first feared and Parker is hopeful of seeing him back soon. Photo: Matthew Lewis
