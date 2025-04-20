Burnley v Sheffield United team news: 9 to miss out through injury and 3 doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 20th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
Burnley are 90 minutes away from sealing their return to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side take on their direct promotion rivals at Turf Moor this Easter Monday knowing a victory will be enough to get the job done.

With three games remaining, the Clarets boast a five-point gap to the Blades in third. A defeat, however, could set up a nerve-jangling final two games.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Monday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

It’s understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out

It’s understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
The winger has missed the last few weeks with an ankle problem he picked up in training and is expected to be absent for this one too.

2. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The winger has missed the last few weeks with an ankle problem he picked up in training and is expected to be absent for this one too. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
The news on the striker’s shoulder injury is much better than first feared and Parker is hopeful of seeing him back soon.

4. Lyle Foster (Burnley) - doubt

The news on the striker’s shoulder injury is much better than first feared and Parker is hopeful of seeing him back soon. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield UnitedPremier LeagueScott ParkerTurf MoorBlades
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice