Burnley v Preston North End: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to stretch unbeaten run
Scott Parker’s side stretched their unbeaten run to five games on Tuesday night with a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle, a win that moved them up into second place in the table.
Today they come up against a Preston side that bounced back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Millwall by overcoming Watford 3-0 in comfortable fashion back at Deepdale on Wednesday night.
Now under the management of Paul Heckingbottom, the Lilywhites sit in 21st place, just one point above the relegation zone.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, October 5. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes, the game is being screened live on the Sky Sports Football channel. Coverage begins at noon.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Burnley will leave it as late as possible to make a decision on the fitness of Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming.
Both Roberts and Flemming have been on the verge of returning for the past week or so now, but have not yet been back involved.
The duo have trained this week though and a decision on their availability will be made on Friday in the lead-up to the game.
Joe Worrall will miss out again with an impact injury, while Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are all longer-term concerns.
As for Preston, it remains to be seen whether Milutin Osmajić, who scored twice in midweek, will be available given the FA charge that is currently hanging over him due to his apparent bite against Blackburn Rovers.
Fellow striker Will Keane is also a fitness doubt after missing the midweek win with a dead leg, while Sam Greenwood serves the third and final game of his three-match ban.
Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans are also sidelined.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“We’re at home, so we need to bring every bit of us to this game and impose as much pressure on them as we can and show our quality and stress them as much as we can.
“Whether it’s a home game or an away game, we will drive at this game and try to do the best we can to try and get the three points.
“I understand rivalries, I understand derbies. I’ve been involved in many at different clubs.
“We face another derby and we will certainly understand what that means to the fanbase and us as a team.
“We’ve said it before when we played in the Blackburn derby, that added that little bit of spice and that will be no different with another local team coming to face us.
“We will be well prepared for what’s in store.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Humphreys, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Anthony, Foster
Preston: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Riis
Who is the referee?
Gavin Ward. He’s overseen seven games so far this season, dishing out 24 yellow cards and three reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in October 2022 for the 1-1 draw against Cardiff City.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 8/13
Draw: 11/4
Preston: 17/4
Odds according to SkyBet.
