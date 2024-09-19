Scott Parker’s side sit fourth in the Championship after five games, having collected 10 points so far.

The Clarets face a winless Pompey outfit that languish second from bottom in the table with just three points, albeit those points have come away to Leeds, Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

Parker has a number of injury concerns to contend with, many of them long-term ones. He will, however, hope to have Connor Roberts and Lyle Foster back fit after they missed last week’s trip to Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, Josh Cullen made his return from a slight knock off the bench against Leeds while Enock Agyei was named on the bench, having recovered from a long-term absence.

Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's recent derby against Blackburn

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

Hannes Delcroix (Burnley) - out Another long-term absentee that is making good progress, but is still making his way back. Not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Ham back in March.