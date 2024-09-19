Burnley v Portsmouth early team news: Nine to miss out through injury, four doubts - gallery

After last week’s big win away to Leeds United, Burnley will be looking to build on their momentum when they host Portsmouth this weekend.

Scott Parker’s side sit fourth in the Championship after five games, having collected 10 points so far.

The Clarets face a winless Pompey outfit that languish second from bottom in the table with just three points, albeit those points have come away to Leeds, Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

Parker has a number of injury concerns to contend with, many of them long-term ones. He will, however, hope to have Connor Roberts and Lyle Foster back fit after they missed last week’s trip to Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, Josh Cullen made his return from a slight knock off the bench against Leeds while Enock Agyei was named on the bench, having recovered from a long-term absence.

Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's recent derby against Blackburn

1. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's recent derby against Blackburn Photo: Nathan Stirk

The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Another long-term absentee that is making good progress, but is still making his way back. Not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Ham back in March.

3. Hannes Delcroix (Burnley) - out

Another long-term absentee that is making good progress, but is still making his way back. Not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Ham back in March. Photo: Matt McNulty

Hasn't featured for Burnley this season having suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Sweden back in June.

4. Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) - out

Hasn't featured for Burnley this season having suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Sweden back in June. Photo: Lewis Storey

