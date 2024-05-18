Burnley v Nottingham Forest: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for final day showdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley bid farewell to the Premier League tomorrow when the curtain closes on their season with a home fixture against Nottingham Forest.

It had been hoped this fixture would be a winner-takes-all showdown for the Clarets in their fight against relegation. But their fate has already been sealed after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham last time out.

It means there’s nothing on the line for Kompany’s men, while Forest’s own survival hopes are all-but assured – with Luton Town requiring a goal swing of 12 to leapfrog them out of the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all the important information ahead of tomorrow’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium on Sunday, May 19. Kick-off is at 4pm.

Is it on TV?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: A general view of daffodils planted outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

No, the game has not been picked for live coverage.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond will all miss out through injury, while Luca Koleosho is unlikely to be risked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany could also use the occasion as an opportunity to give farewells to some of the club’s out-of-contract players, with Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez all potentially playing their last games for the club.

As for Forest, Neco Williams is a doubt after missing their last two games, while Nicolas Dominguez has been ruled out after undergoing surgery on a hernia.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“I know this game winning or losing has a different impact than the last game against Tottenham, I get that.

“But the intention to do everything we can to win this game is so important. We have to give the team a chance to do that, so that also has to be reflected in the team selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we are treating this as the first game of next season, in terms of preparing for that season, then this is an important game and we have to go all out.

“There are a couple of personal stories attached to this game because some players might be playing their last game and so on and we want to be conscious of that.

“But the main thing is winning the game, that’s our only priority.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Gudmundsson, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Aina, Yates, Danilo, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Who is the referee?

Graham Scott. He’s overseen 21 games this season, dishing out 90 yellow cards and three reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game last season for the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 9/5

Draw: 11/4

Forest: 13/10