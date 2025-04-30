Burnley v Millwall early team news: 13 to miss out through injury, 4 fitness doubts and 1 ineligible - gallery

Published 30th Apr 2025
Burnley will be looking to finish a remarkable season with a bang when they take on Millwall at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Scott Parker’s men still have a chance of lifting the Championship title, but are relying on Plymouth Argyle taking points off current leaders Leeds United.

As it currently stands, Burnley and Leeds both sit on 97 points, but Daniel Farke’s men have the edge with a superior goal difference.

The Clarets finish the campaign with a tricky test against a Millwall side who are still in the mix for the Championship play-offs.

Alex Neil’s side sit seventh, level on points with Coventry City in the final play-off spot.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:



1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out

It’s understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Photo: George Wood



2. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The winger has missed the last few weeks with an ankle problem he picked up in training and is expected to be absent for this one too. Photo: PAUL ELLIS



3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse



4. Zian Flemming (Burnley) - ineligible

The striker is unable to face his parent club, meaning his season is now over. Flemming will join on a permanent deal at the end of the season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

