Burnley v Manchester United: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase first league win

Burnley will be hoping to take advantage of Manchester United’s woes when they chase their first league win of the season on Saturday night.

Vincent Kompany’s men got off the mark with their first point of the campaign on Monday night with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

That result followed three straight defeats on home turf against difficult opposition in the form of Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

The Clarets take on a United side that have lost their last three games in all competitions and four of their last five to pile on further misery for Erik ten Hag, who has also been beset by problems away from the pitch.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Monday, September 18. Kick-off is at 8pm.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on as Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game is being televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm. The game is in the rare Saturday evening slot because of a rule change whereby teams involved in Wednesday night Champions League fixtures cannot now be pitched into action in the lunchtime start.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on the Burnley Express’ website, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis.

What’s the latest team news?

Lyle Foster misses out through suspension after being shown a straight red for violent conduct during Burnley’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

The striker will also be absent for the upcoming Carabao Cup third round tie against Salford City as well as next weekend’s league trip to Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Meanwhile the likes of Dara O’Shea, Vitinho, Jack Cork, Han-Noah Massengo, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Nathan Redmond will hope to be involved after being left out at the City Ground.

As for United, the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount were all absent for their midweek Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, but Varane is said to be closing in on a return.

Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sofyan Amrabat are expected to miss out, while Anthony and Jadon Sancho are unavailable due to disciplinary issues.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“I really want Turf Moor to become a difficult place to come to for any team, but at this moment in time when we’ve played against teams the calibre of Man Utd it’s fair to say we haven’t been able to put in a 100-minute performance if you like.

“We’ve been able to hold a threat, we’ve always been there for 45-minute spells or something, but we got punished in the moments where we weren’t at our best.

“For us, it’s about stepping up and can we get a result against one of the top teams in the league?

“We’ve had three games against three of the top eight sides I would say and the gap has always been there.

“We’ve played two games against Forest where we felt like we were on an even playing field, so for us it’s about closing that gap to the teams at the top.

“I’m really looking forward to this game in terms of seeing if we’ve made those steps forward.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Tresor, Koleosho, Amdouni

Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Reguilon, Casemiro, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Who is the referee?

Tony Harrington. He’s officiated three games so far this season, dishing out 13 yellow cards but no reds. The last time he oversaw a Burnley game was back in October for the 1-0 home win against Norwich City.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 7/2

Draw: 3/1

Man Utd: 7/10