Burnley v Liverpool LIVE

Ashley Barnes of Burnley is fouled by Alisson Becker of Liverpool leading to a penalty being awarded during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield on January 21, 2021 in Liverpool, England.

And in doing so the Clarets could put a significant dent in the Reds' hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side kept their hopes alive in quite exhilarating fashion as goalkeeper Alisson downed West Brom with a 95th minute header from a corner.

A win for the visitors would see them climb into the top four at Leicester City's expense ahead of the final game of the season on Sunday.

Burnley won the reverse fixture 1-0 in January to end Liverpool's magnificent 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield in the top flight.