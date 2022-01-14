Burnley v Leicester City POSTPONED

Turf Moor

The club have confirmed the fixture is off,having applied for a postponement with the Premier League, due to Covid cases, injuries and the unavailability of Maxwel Cornet, away at the African Cup of Nations.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets trained with only 16 players last Thursday ahead of their FA Cup exit at home to Huddersfield Town, where they fielded only 12 senior outfield players in a squad of 18.

And with the sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle United going through yesterday, after the Magpies triggered a transfer release clause, the Clarets were left with only one fit senior striker, with Ashley Barnes last week described as being "weeks away" after a thigh problem, while Matej Vydra is carrying a hernia/groin problem which requires surgery.