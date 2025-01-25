Burnley v Leeds United early team news: 7 to miss out promotion showdown through injury - gallery

Burnley face promotion rivals Leeds United on Monday in a huge meeting between two sides competing at the top of the Championship table.

Scott Parker’s men currently sit three points adrift of the Whites, having kept up the pressure with a 5-0 rout of bottom side Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.

Leeds, meanwhile, overcame Norwich City 2-0 at Elland Road.

For the Clarets, Jonjo Shelvey could feature for the first time since signing after playing no part in Burnley’s midweek win.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Monday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury.

1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out

The winger has returned to training but is unlikely to be match fit having suffered a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August.

2. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

Made his long-awaited return to the grass recently after suffering a serious knee injury back in February, but there’s still a long way to go in his recovery.

4. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out

