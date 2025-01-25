Scott Parker’s men currently sit three points adrift of the Whites, having kept up the pressure with a 5-0 rout of bottom side Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.

For the Clarets, Jonjo Shelvey could feature for the first time since signing after playing no part in Burnley’s midweek win.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Monday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out The winger has returned to training but is unlikely to be match fit having suffered a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales