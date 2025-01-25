For the Clarets, Jonjo Shelvey could feature for the first time since signing after playing no part in Burnley’s midweek win.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Monday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out
Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury. Photo: George Wood
2. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out
The winger has returned to training but is unlikely to be match fit having suffered a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August. Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out
The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse
4. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out
Made his long-awaited return to the grass recently after suffering a serious knee injury back in February, but there’s still a long way to go in his recovery. Photo: Matt McNulty
