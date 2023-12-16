Burnley v Everton: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Sean Dyche returns to Turf Moor

Sean Dyche returns to Turf Moor for the first time since his sacking when Burnley take on his Everton side this afternoon.

The Clarets will be out to record back-to-back home wins after putting Sheffield United to the sword in ruthless fashion last time out, winning 5-0.

Off the back of that result, Vincent Kompany’s men lost to Wolves and drew with Brighton, leaving them 19th in the table and five points adrift of safety.

While Everton are mathematically still in the relegation picture due to their 10-point deduction, they’ve won their last three and would be 10th without their punishment.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, December 16. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game is being televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 5pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Charlie Taylor misses out through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Brighton last time out.

Luca Koleosho and Lyle Foster remain sidelined, while Jack Cork, Josh Cullen, Aaron Ramsey and Michael Obafemi are all doubts.

Everton also have plenty of selection issues to contend with, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye both suspended.

Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli are all sidelined, but Sean Dyche is confident former Claret Michael Keane will be available having previously been an injury doubt.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“The team is definitely well coached, you can see the team is alive. They’ve had some good results this season.

“They’ve got some players who are performing at the levels at the moment. It’s a good squad, a good team with a lot of clarity in what they do and that always gives you an edge and eventually gives you results as well.

“The lads are always hungry to play those games at home. What would it mean? It’s such a difficult question to answer because it would mean everything, always. But that’s how we live our life towards the job.

“Right now the game needs to be played and to play the game we have to make sure we’re prepared to the best of our ability and make sure the guys are hungry for every minute that needs to be played on that pitch.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Beyer, Vitinho, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Onana, Harrison, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Who is the referee?

Anthony Taylor. He’s officiated 22 games so far this season, dishing out 104 yellow cards and four reds. The last Burnley game he took charge of was back in April 2022 for the 1-0 home win against Wolves.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 23/10

Draw: 12/5

Everton: 11/10