Burnley v Derby County team news: 9 to miss out through injury and 3 fitness doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
Burnley fans can expect to see a much-changed line-up when Scott Parker’s side take on Derby County in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

The Clarets are likely to use their second round tie as an opportunity to hand out some much-needed minutes to those players who haven’t featured much during the opening two games of the season.

Given Burnley’s bloated squad, a number of players are in need of competitive action – and this cup tie comes at the perfect time ahead of Saturday’s visit to Manchester United.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

1. Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out

The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
The defender has suffered a setback in his recovery from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender has suffered a setback in his recovery from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
The summer signing has yet to feature this season due to a lack of match fitness, but this could be the game where he gets some minutes under his belt.

3. Armando Broja (Burnley) - doubt

The summer signing has yet to feature this season due to a lack of match fitness, but this could be the game where he gets some minutes under his belt. Photo: Burnley FC

Photo Sales
Back in training after suffering a setback in his recovery from a quad injury, which has kept him out of action since February. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

4. Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - doubt

Back in training after suffering a setback in his recovery from a quad injury, which has kept him out of action since February. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyDerby CountyScott ParkerManchester United
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice