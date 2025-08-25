The Clarets are likely to use their second round tie as an opportunity to hand out some much-needed minutes to those players who haven’t featured much during the opening two games of the season.

Given Burnley’s bloated squad, a number of players are in need of competitive action – and this cup tie comes at the perfect time ahead of Saturday’s visit to Manchester United.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender has suffered a setback in his recovery from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3 . Armando Broja (Burnley) - doubt The summer signing has yet to feature this season due to a lack of match fitness, but this could be the game where he gets some minutes under his belt. Photo: Burnley FC Photo Sales