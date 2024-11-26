Burnley will be looking to make it three wins in a row for the first time this season when they take on a Coventry side winless in three.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two hard-fought 1-0 wins over Swansea and Bristol City have kept Scott Parker’s men in touching distance of the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

While the Clarets have been struggling to find the back of the net, Coventry are having no such problems; scoring 11 in their past five games – although they have only picked up two points in their last three.

Burnley welcome Coventry City to Turf Moor tonight

Here’s all the information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Turf Moor. Kick-off is at 7-45pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game isn’t the main TV pick, but it will still be available to view on the Sky Sports+ channel.

What’s the latest team news?

Jay Rodriguez came in for Zian Flemming against Bristol City to make his 300th appearance for the Clarets. Flemming was considered ‘touch and go’ for the trip to Ashton Gate, so if he does get the all clear tonight, expect him to start.

Jeremy Sarmiento will also be pushing for a return to the starting XI after missing out at the weekend. The Ecadorian only returned from international duty on Thursday evening, which meant Hannibal got the nod.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Redmond returned to the squad on Saturday, and there could well be place in there for Hjalmar Ekdal, who is still working his way back to full fitness.

Lyle Foster, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Worrall, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, and Mike Tresor are all likely to remain sidelined.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“A lot of work has gone in [to this team] and there’s no denying that at this moment in time; the structure, the general habits and the traits, it is a team that is exceptional in the defensive phase of our game.

“We look very, very solid, and it always gives you a chance first and foremost. I've been in here now for four or five months, and the first thing that you need to understand, as a coach who sits in this position, that firstly, you need to build a strong team, and a group of men with real personality, and we've done that. We're ticking that box, and we now need to nudge on the other side of things, which we have been as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Koleosho, Flemming.

Coventry City: Collins, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Binks, van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Rudoni, Dasilva, Torp, Bassette.

Who is the referee?

Anthony Backhouse. He’s taken charge in 13 games so far this season (eight in the Championship), dishing out 50 yellow cards (at an average of 3.88 per game in the Championship) and two reds.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 23/20

Draw: 9/4

Bristol: 23/10

Odds according to SkyBet.