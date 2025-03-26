Scott Parker’s side head into the final eight games of the campaign with it all to play for in the fight for automatic promotion.
Over the break, Manuel Benson gave his side an injury scare when he came off injured during their first game, but he was fit enough to start in their following fixture against Cape Verde on Tuesday.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out
It’s understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out
The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - out
The loanee is facing “some time” on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury prior to the recent game against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out
Making good progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, which he suffered back in February of last year. But not quite ready just yet. Photo: Matt McNulty
