Burnley v Bristol City early team news: 9 to miss out through injury and 1 fitness doubt - gallery

By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Burnley face a tricky test against play-off chasing Bristol City when they return from the international break this weekend

Scott Parker’s side head into the final eight games of the campaign with it all to play for in the fight for automatic promotion.

Fresh from their 2-0 win against Swansea City prior to the break, the Clarets currently sit third in the table, just two points adrift of the top two.

Over the break, Manuel Benson gave his side an injury scare when he came off injured during their first game, but he was fit enough to start in their following fixture against Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

It’s understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out

It’s understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse

The loanee is facing “some time” on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury prior to the recent game against Sheffield Wednesday.

3. Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - out

The loanee is facing “some time” on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury prior to the recent game against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Alex Livesey

Making good progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, which he suffered back in February of last year. But not quite ready just yet.

4. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out

Making good progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, which he suffered back in February of last year. But not quite ready just yet. Photo: Matt McNulty

