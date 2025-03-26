Scott Parker’s side head into the final eight games of the campaign with it all to play for in the fight for automatic promotion.

Fresh from their 2-0 win against Swansea City prior to the break, the Clarets currently sit third in the table, just two points adrift of the top two.

Over the break, Manuel Benson gave his side an injury scare when he came off injured during their first game, but he was fit enough to start in their following fixture against Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out It's understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

2 . Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

3 . Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - out The loanee is facing "some time" on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury prior to the recent game against Sheffield Wednesday.