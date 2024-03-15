Burnley v Brentford team news: 13 expected to miss out through injury and three doubts - gallery

Both Burnley and Brentford are expected to be without a number of key men for Saturday’s encounter at Turf Moor.
The Clarets will be out to end their 10-game winless streak when they take on Thomas Frank’s side tomorrow.

That run continued with a 2-2 draw against West Ham last week, where Vincent Kompany’s men squandered a two-goal lead.

As for the Bees, they’re not exactly in great form themselves having won just one of their last eight, leaving them just five points above the dropzone.

Both sides can currently bemoan lengthy injury lists, although Kompany did suggest there could be some “surprise” returns for this encounter.

Here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1. Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley) - out

The defender hasn't featured for Burnley since playing against Man City at the end of January. Vincent Kompany confirmed he remains sidelined for this one. Photo: DARREN STAPLES

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - doubt

Has been a doubt for a few weeks running now having not featured since the end of December. Could this be the game the defender finally returns? Photo: Ryan Pierse

3. Lyle Foster (Burnley) - out

In February Kompany revealed Foster underwent surgery to resolve a "chronic issue". No timeframe was given for his return, although Kompany did add: "it’s not season over but he’ll certainly miss out for a period of time." Photo: Naomi Baker

4. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - out

Suffered a serious knee injury in December that was expected to keep him out for the majority of the season. Photo: David Rogers

