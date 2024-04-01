Burnley trio feature in Premier League Team of the Week alongside Brentford, Fulham and Sheffield United men - gallery

A trio of Burnley men feature in the Premier League’s Team of the Week following Saturday’s dramatic draw with Chelsea.
Published 1st Apr 2024, 13:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men kept their survival hopes alive by fighting back twice with 10 men to earn a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Heading into Tuesday night’s game with Wolves, it means the Clarets are now just four points adrift of safety.

Following this weekend’s top flight action, whoscored.com have compiled their best performers across the board.

Here’s the team in full:

Muric made just his second league start of the season at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 25-year-old, who turned in a fine performance in the Clarets’ win over Brentford before the international break, improved on that rating here. Muric made a whopping 11 saves in total, while he also made three high claims and one tackle.

1. Arijanet Muric (Burnley) - 8.63

Muric made just his second league start of the season at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 25-year-old, who turned in a fine performance in the Clarets' win over Brentford before the international break, improved on that rating here. Muric made a whopping 11 saves in total, while he also made three high claims and one tackle.

O’Shea netted his second-ever Premier League goal as Burnley secured a deserved point against Chelsea on Saturday. O’Shea also contributed with a tackle, an interception, four clearances and two blocks.

2. Dara O’Shea (Burnley) - 7.91

O'Shea netted his second-ever Premier League goal as Burnley secured a deserved point against Chelsea on Saturday. O'Shea also contributed with a tackle, an interception, four clearances and two blocks.

Brighton may have narrowly lost out at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, but Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk earns a spot in our team of the week. In a strong defensive display, the 32-year-old won four aerial duels, made one tackle, three interceptions, eight clearances and three blocks.

3. Lewis Dunk (Brighton) - 7.72

Brighton may have narrowly lost out at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, but Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk earns a spot in our team of the week. In a strong defensive display, the 32-year-old won four aerial duels, made one tackle, three interceptions, eight clearances and three blocks.

Ajer made it goals in back-to-back Premier League matches when he netted a late, late equaliser for the Bees against Manchester United on Saturday evening. Ajer’s 98th-minute strike followed a solid defensive showing in which the Norwegian made two tackles, one interception, three clearances and three aerial wins.

4. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) - 7.62

Ajer made it goals in back-to-back Premier League matches when he netted a late, late equaliser for the Bees against Manchester United on Saturday evening. Ajer's 98th-minute strike followed a solid defensive showing in which the Norwegian made two tackles, one interception, three clearances and three aerial wins.

