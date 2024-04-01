1 . Arijanet Muric (Burnley) - 8.63

Muric made just his second league start of the season at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 25-year-old, who turned in a fine performance in the Clarets’ win over Brentford before the international break, improved on that rating here. Muric made a whopping 11 saves in total, while he also made three high claims and one tackle. Photo: Alex Broadway