Heading into Tuesday night’s game with Wolves, it means the Clarets are now just four points adrift of safety.
1. Arijanet Muric (Burnley) - 8.63
Muric made just his second league start of the season at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 25-year-old, who turned in a fine performance in the Clarets’ win over Brentford before the international break, improved on that rating here. Muric made a whopping 11 saves in total, while he also made three high claims and one tackle. Photo: Alex Broadway
2. Dara O’Shea (Burnley) - 7.91
O’Shea netted his second-ever Premier League goal as Burnley secured a deserved point against Chelsea on Saturday. O’Shea also contributed with a tackle, an interception, four clearances and two blocks. Photo: Richard Pelham
3. Lewis Dunk (Brighton) - 7.72
Brighton may have narrowly lost out at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, but Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk earns a spot in our team of the week. In a strong defensive display, the 32-year-old won four aerial duels, made one tackle, three interceptions, eight clearances and three blocks. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC
4. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) - 7.62
Ajer made it goals in back-to-back Premier League matches when he netted a late, late equaliser for the Bees against Manchester United on Saturday evening. Ajer’s 98th-minute strike followed a solid defensive showing in which the Norwegian made two tackles, one interception, three clearances and three aerial wins. Photo: Matthew Peters
