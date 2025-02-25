Marcus Edwards marked his first start with a goal, while Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson also got on the scoresheet during the 4-0 win.

With Leeds United coming from behind to beat Sheffield United 3-1 last night in the top two showdown, that leaves Burnley just two points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Unsurprisingly, three Burnley star have since been recognised for their impressive displays by featuring in the Championship’s Team of the Week.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

Egil Selvik (Watford) - 7.7 The Norwegian goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as Watford beat rivals Luton Town 2-0 in the derby.

Connor Roberts (Burnley) - 8.3 The Welshman bagged his second goal of the season during Friday night's win against Sheffield Wednesday, while helping the Clarets keep another clean sheet.

Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) - 8.5 The former Claret scored Coventry's second goal during their 2-1 win against Preston North End.