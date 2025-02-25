Burnley trio dominate Championship Team of the Week alongside Leeds United and Swansea City men - gallery

Burnley reignited their promotion push with a convincing win against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Marcus Edwards marked his first start with a goal, while Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson also got on the scoresheet during the 4-0 win.

With Leeds United coming from behind to beat Sheffield United 3-1 last night in the top two showdown, that leaves Burnley just two points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Unsurprisingly, three Burnley star have since been recognised for their impressive displays by featuring in the Championship’s Team of the Week.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

The Norwegian goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as Watford beat rivals Luton Town 2-0 in the derby.

1. Egil Selvik (Watford) - 7.7

The Norwegian goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as Watford beat rivals Luton Town 2-0 in the derby. Photo: Warren Little

The Welshman bagged his second goal of the season during Friday night's win against Sheffield Wednesday, while helping the Clarets keep another clean sheet.

2. Connor Roberts (Burnley) - 8.3

The Welshman bagged his second goal of the season during Friday night's win against Sheffield Wednesday, while helping the Clarets keep another clean sheet. Photo: Molly Darlington

The former Claret scored Coventry's second goal during their 2-1 win against Preston North End.

3. Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) - 8.5

The former Claret scored Coventry's second goal during their 2-1 win against Preston North End. Photo: Clive Mason

The defender delivered a resolute display as Burnley kept a 12th straight clean sheet during the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

4. CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) - 7.9

The defender delivered a resolute display as Burnley kept a 12th straight clean sheet during the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Alex Livesey

