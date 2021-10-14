The England boss has come in for criticism from some quarters following his side’s underwhelming 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Hungary on Tuesday evening.

The result has also sparked debate over whether or not the 51-year-old could one day make a return to the Premier League, having previously spent some time in the dugout with Middlesbrough – a stint that ultimately ended in the club being relegated to the Championship.

Discussing the matter on talkSPORT, former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair said: “I think with where he lives, Harrogate, and where that is situated domestically in the country, I would say something like Leeds or Newcastle.

“I think he’s good enough for that. You look at his record, he’s got the second-best win ratio of any England manager.”

Host Jim White then asked directly whether the national team manager could still do a good job in the top flight, to which ex-Crystal Palace chairman Jordan replied sarcastically: “Yes, because he set it alight previously!

“It’s an interesting perspective, slightly warped. I can’t imagine there’s a queue of domestic clubs wanting to take Gareth Southgate.

“If we’re talking about him managing Burnley, fine okay, I can see that argument, absolutely. If you’re talking about him managing Norwich or a promoted West Bromwich Albion [fine], but if you’re talking about him managing a top-six club…”

1. Hammers eye up De Ketelaere West Ham United and new recruitment chief Rob Newman have identified a brand new target as they join the hunt for Club Brugges forward Charles De Ketelaere. (CalcioMercato) (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: DIRK WAEM Photo Sales

2. Toffees plot Thuram raid Everton are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram. (CalcioMercato) (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Photo: Lars Baron Photo Sales

3. Liverpool want Leeds trio Liverpool are keeping tabs on Leeds United trio Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Illan Meslier. (Football Insider) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

4. Spurs still want Nandez Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez is still an ‘object of desire’ for Tottenham. Leeds have also been linked in the past. (Calcio Casteddu) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JUAN MABROMATA Photo Sales