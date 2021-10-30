Burnley have played out three draws in their last four Premier League fixtures but will be hoping to nick all three points against Brentford.

The Clarets currently sit in 18th place and a win could take them out of the bottom three, while Brentford have enjoyed a successful start to life in the top tier and are in 12th.

The two teams haven’t faced each other since a Championship clash in 2016, where Burnley came out 3-1 winners.

The Lancashire club are unbeaten against the Bees since December 1996.

Mark Lawrenson has revealed his prediction for this weekend’s match in his weekly piece for BBC Sport, tipping Sean Dyche’s side for a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor.

The pundit wrote: “Brentford have lost two on the spin in the league now, but they are not going to change the way they play - they will keep creating chances.

“Despite that, I am going for Burnley to get their first league win of the season - mostly on the basis that eventually they have got to win a game, but also because Ben Mee will be back in their defence.

“I think Clarets boss Sean Dyche will expect to beat Brentford at home too, so they will be on the front foot and get right into the Bees.”

Lawrenson was joined by Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor this week, with the Aston Villa fan predicting a tight 1-0 win for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Lawrenson has tipped Leeds United to beat Norwich City on the road, while he expects Manchester United to bounce back with a win over Tottenham Hotspur following their 5-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool.

1. Hammers could secure bargain Larsson deal West Ham can now sign Jordan Larsson for just £8m in January due to his contract situation at Spartak Moscow. (Sportsbladet) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA Photo Sales

2. Spurs eye Meret Tottenham are interested in signing Alex Meret as they search for a long-term Hugo Lloris replacement. (Independent) (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images) Photo: Francesco Pecoraro Photo Sales

3. Lang price revealed Club Brugge have slapped a £33.8million on Leeds United and Arsenal target Noa Lang. (Voetbal Belgie) (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales

4. Toffees keen on Johnson Everton want to sign Nottingham Forest sensation Brennan Johnson in 2022. (Football League World) (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales