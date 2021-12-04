The usual platitudes have been placed on the clash, a meeting between 18th and 20th in the Premier League, with Newcastle yet to register a victory after 14 games.

But Dyche believes in a season's work, rather than "must-win" games before the halfway stage of the campaign has even been reached, and he is just focused on his side's preparations, as they look to build on a five-game unbeaten run.

Dyche said: "It's just another game - they're all important games.

"We've only lost one in eight, but we've had a lot of draws - we know that, the fine margins we have to get on the right side of.

"A strong performance on Wednesday night defensively, not so good offensively, but we have been better in that department more recently.

"We still maintain the belief in ourselves going on the road and getting points in the Premier League, so that will still be the main focus for us.

"Awareness of possible changes there, in tempo, in the style of what Eddie (Howe) wants them to do.

"No game is an easy game just because a team hasn't got their first win, and are having a tough time - no games are easy in the Premier League.

"We have to go there with a firm jaw, ready to play."

Dyche replaced Eddie Howe, now Newcastle boss, at Turf Moor in October 2012, as Howe took the opportunity to return to Bournemouth, after his mother Annie's sudden death in March that year, a time Howe admitted was “the worst few days of my life, there’s no doubt about that."

It was a move which worked for all parties, with Howe taking the Cherries from League 1 to the Championship, and then the Premier League, where they stayed for five seasons, while Dyche has twice won promotion to the top flight with the Clarets, and led them back into Europe.

Dyche goes up against Howe with a fine record against his sides, winning seven, drawing three and losing only two games, and he said: "First things first, I have a lot of respect for Eddie, I texted him when he got the job and said 'well done, I hope it goes well' etc - not against us, quite obviously!

"I think, from what I saw the other night, possibly he's trying to add to the tempo of it, trying to get on the front foot a little bit more - Eddie likes to play more expansively, so a touch of that, but he'll still be finding the best route with what he's got.

"Finding the best mix of what you're belief is in what you do, and what the players can do, and I think all managers go through that.

"Eddie's been around the game long enough now for sure, he’s experienced enough to know he'll have to find that mixture, and, like all of us, you have to find it sooner rather than later, that's the way it goes.

"An up and down start, a sending off the other night that affected the game, but I'm sure he's well aware of the task that is to be at a club like Newcastle, or I imagine it to be, the demand there, to be doing better than they are doing."

