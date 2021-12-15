But while Burnley, and midfielder Josh Brownhill, appeciate the importance of Wednesday night's home game with Watford, the former Bristol City man feels that tag is somewhat premature with 23 matches to play.

The Clarets could leapfrog the Hornets out of the relegation zone with a win, as they currently sit two points adrift of Claudio Ranieri's side, with a game in hand.

And Brownhill, hoping for a return to the starting line-up after Jack Cork was prefered against West Ham on Sunday, said: "There's no hiding the fact it's a really big game for us, we're at home and desperate for another win.

"We got a taste of it when we beat Brentford at home, and that feeling of winning again was amazing.

“We’ve put in some good performances this year, we’ve had some good results, but it’s about winning games and we’ve not done that enough this season and there’s no hiding from that fact.

“We all believe we are in a good place and we put in another good performance to get a point against West Ham, who are on a great run of form. Hopefully we can go into this game with the positives from the last game and come out with the victory.

"It was a good point, and we can make it an even better one if we get three against Watford, and that's what we're pushing for."

However, it isn't quite win or bust yet: "It's a big game, and we're in good spirits.

"It's still early days, there's still a lot of points to play for, for us, we want to win, we're at home and we need that win to get us out of the relegation zone, and we can push on from there.

"I wouldn't say it's a must-win game, but it's a game we definitely want to win, and it would be an important win that would give us that boost going forward.

"We know how hard it is to get wins in the Premier League and it will be tough, Watford have had some good results, and have some good players, but we will be right up for it in front of our fans, who have been excellent, and hopefully we can reward them."

Burnley will have to end a three-game run without a goal to beat Watford, and Brownhill feels they will come, if the side can create opportunities for the forwards: “I think it’s just about creating chances for the strikers.

"The strikers have a good record when they have chances and for us it’s about creating those chances for them.

“Also you need a little bit of luck. At times I would say we’ve not had the best of luck. At other times we’ve had some good luck.

“It’s hard just to turn it on and you can work as hard as you want on the training ground on finishing, it’s definitely not about going over that. It’s just in games, getting that little bit of luck.

“When we played Palace we scored three and we’ve scored a good number of goals this season.

“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing, creating the chances and the goals will come.”

