Burnley transfer news round-up: Clarets 'not in race' for 23-y/o 22-goal attacker worth £20m; Ben Gibson update

Burnley have been ruled out of the rave to sign a highly sort after Championship attacker.

Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen - who netted 22 Championship last season and has 16 this campaign - has been attracting attention from Newcastle United and Leeds United.

Unfortunately for Grant McCann, Bowen's contract expires in the summer, meaning are Hull facing the prospect of losing him for nothing.

Having not signed the first deal offer put to him by the club back in October, Hull City have come back with an improved deal that will see him double his money.

But the money on offer is said to be dwarfed by that on offer from the Premier League.

Speaking to a national journalist, Burnley fans on social media asked about the possibility of the future Premier League star joining Sean Dyche's squad this January window.

However, Burnley are reported not to be in the race for his signature.

Meanwhile, Burnley have rejected back three Championship loan offers for centre-back Ben Gibson.

The club want to sign a replacement before letting him leave, according to Sky Sports News.

Gibson joined the Clarets from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018, but has made just six appearances for the club since then.

Speaking about potential outgoings, Sean Dyche said: "Nothing has changed from what I have said previously, we are not under any pressure at all in terms of players going out.

"It will be a decision that we make rather than having to make. That is a much stronger position to be in.

"He is as happy as a player can be, we are trying to treat them right and get them as much time as we can," Dyche said of Gibson.

"Players want to play. We have other players here who haven’t played as much as they like to play but that is the challenge of being at a football club.

"You sign for a club to work hard, and he (Gibson) certainly does work hard and that is part of what it is.

"It is not an easy task if other players have been playing well which I think the centre halves here have done very well so that is the challenge, to try and find the chance to go and play."