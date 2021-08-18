Burnley transfer news: Ex-Clarets star could seal £50m Premier League return, Arsenal favourites to sign big-money ex-Liverpool star

The Clarets' season got off to a tough start last weekend, as Sean Dyche's side threw away an early lead to lose 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor.

Reflecting on the opening day defeat after the final whistle, the Burnley boss said: “Definitely frustrated after a very strong performance overall, particularly the first half, obviously. Getting countered, two similar goals, things we don't normally give those situations up easily - we did certainly on the break from a corner.

“That was the story of the second half really, but the pressure chamber we had in the first half was very good, we stopped them from playing and played ourselves.

He added: “Second half we didn't get our distances right and once you get that wrong, you leave too much space in key areas, for them to keep the ball. So a strange, frustrating day, disappointing in the end.”

“It is the toughest job in the game, scoring goals, but I think we created enough high-quality chances.

“We created real moments, real chances inside their area, set pieces were really strong again, scored from one, Ben Mee hit the bar from another, Johann (Gudmundsson) hits the post, Woody (Chris Wood) has a chance, Jay-Rod (Rodriguez), you do always have that weird thing in the Premier League though, 'is this going to be one of those odd ones?'

“We couldn't quite find that second goal, despite all those quality chances, and that's what we continue to search for -quite often we have good quality chances and can't quite take them. The two goals, other than that, a lot to like.”

