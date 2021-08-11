Burnley transfer news: Clarets' £10m-rated target tipped to leave club, Leicester City shock favourites to sign ex-Chelsea star

The Clarets have failed to beat Graham Potter's side in their last four attempts, and will be eager to get one over on the south coast side and end that record this time around.

Speaking ahead of the weekend , Burnley boss Sean Dyche addressed the club's relatively quiet summer on the incomings front, and said: “It’s good that we have kept the fitness high, as regards injuries, but we are short, you can see that, particularly in the wide areas, we know that, your asking Browny (Josh Brownhill to go out there and at various other times Erik (Pieters), so that’s something we’re still looking at.

“The market has been quiet across the board apart from the real super power stuff, but I don’t think we’ll be spending £100m!

“Maybe (the Jack Grealish to Man City deal will kick-start the market), we’ll wait and see, it will be interesting to see if it does, not sure, it’s a funny kind of period, which everyone knows, as regards recruitment.”

He continued: “It’s not about money, unless you have super power money, which some have, it’s about alignment, players are still coming in on certain contracts, not open contracts, if you’re Man City, they can put them on whatever they want, whatever they want to pay you, Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea, all these clubs and many more.

“We still have a model, there might be a little bit more flexibility but I’m sure it’s not all going to be ripped up and they just start again.

“It’s still a process that takes time, and we often can’t cherry pick, we have to look for the players that might be available that fit into our market. I don’t see a radical shift in that.”

1. Hammers look to win race for Braithwaite West Ham are progressing with their attempts to sign Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite, according to Spanish reports. However, Spurs could yet move for the Denmark international, if Harry Kane eventually leaves the club this month. (Sport Witness) Photo: PAU BARRENA

2. Saints snap up Broja Southampton have confirmed the signing of Chelsea starlet Armando Broja on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old impressed during a temporary spell with Vitesse last season, and also picked up his first senior caps for Albania. (BBC Sport) Photo: Alex Burstow

3. Race for Zakaria intensifies Arsenal, Everton and Spurs have all been credited with an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach ace Denis Zakaria. The Swiss star could be available for just shy of £17m, due to ongoing injury issues that began in Spring last year. (BILD) Photo: MAXIM SHEMETOV

4. Stones signs new deal Manchester City have confirmed that defender John Stones has signed a new five-year deal to extend his stay with the Citizens until 2026. The 27-year-old played a key role in his side's Premier League winning campaign last season, and helped England reach the final of Euro 2020. (Club website) Photo: Pool