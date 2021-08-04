Burnley transfer news: Clarets dealt blow in race for Bundesliga ace, Aston Villa in pole position to sign Man Utd defender
Burnley are just over a week from kicking off the new season, and preparations are well underway for their opening day of the season clash against Brighton.
The Clarets overcame Tranmere Rovers last weekend with a 2-1 win, and are now gearing up to take on Spanish side Cadiz this weekend in what should be an entertaining encounter at Turf Moor.
Speaking after the win over Tranmere, Burnley boss Sean Dyche lauded Dwight McNeil, who scored the winner for his side, and said: “It was a great finish from Dwight. He is looking sharp and fit and there’s a nice edge to them (the side)
“They have come back fit and well.
“I’m really pleased overall and I’m pleased we took this game on. It’s a shame about the Forest one but I think this was the right game the way it went and the way Tranmere went about it. It was a real proper game, so I was pleased with it.”
Dyche continued: “They are a decent outfit and pushed us hard, which was good for us so we feel like we benefited from this.
“That’s maybe a thing that comes during pre-season – that sharpness around the box – because it could have been a more comfortable performance, as regards goals.
“But I thought the general performance – forgetting about the goals – was good. I liked the tempo about the play, the energy and I thought there was a nice edge to it, so I was pleased overall.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…