Burnley transfer news: Clarets boss named among favourites to take over divisional rivals, Arsenal target discusses future

The visitors will be desperate to secure a win to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season, as the enthralling race for the top four looks set to go down to the wire.

Sean Dyche's side have secured top tier safety for another season with time to spare, but will be looking to finish as high up the table as possible to finish the campaign on a high.

Speaking ahead of tonight's game, the Clarets boss reflected on his time in charge at Turf Moor, and claimed: “It depends on how you measure ambition. People can say that by sticking at Burnley you're not ambitious, but the work that has been done here is enormous.

“This club is a massively different club from when I walked into it. It's not just down to me, quite obviously, it's down to lots of people.

“That's ambition, to build a club, it's just a different kind of ambition to how people think. They think that ambition is purely just to go to the top of the game and win games and win trophies.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's action begins:

1. Mourinho could swoop for Hojbjerg Incoming Roma boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be plotting a move to bring Emile Hojbjerg in from his former club Spurs. Mourinho signed the combative midfielder from Southampton for £15m last summer. (Football Insider)

2. Magpies favourites to land the Ox Newcastle United have been named as the bookies' favourites to sign Liverpool's £35m midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, with Southampton and Aston Villa also among the runners and riders. (SkyBet)

3. Moyes to seal new deal West Ham United are set to announce the extension of manager David Moyes' contract next week. The Scotsman has revived his career with the Hammers, who are track to qualify for next season's Europa League. (Evening Standard)

4. Pundit makes Kane claim Football pundit Frank McAvennie has claimed that Spurs' Harry Kane is aware of who the club's new permanent manager, and that this played a part in his decision to leave the club. He could cost a whopping £150m, with Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea all keen. (Football Insider)