Burnley transfer news: Clarets beat PSV to signing as familiar face closes in on reunion

Burnley are poised to complete the double signing of Erik Pieters and James Rodriguez.

Burnley are poised to complete the double signing of Erik Pieters and James Rodriguez.

The Express revealed on Sunday evening that Sean Dyche was closing in on his first summer with Pieters joining from Stoke City.

Pieters, a Dutch left-back, spent six seasons at the Bet 363 Stadium, although was shipped out on loan to Amiens at the beginning of the year.

The 30-year-old will provide direct competition for Charlie Taylor following the departure of Stephen Ward to Stoke.

According to Voetbal International, Burnley seen off competition from PSV Eindhoven for Pieters' signature.

And just over 12 hours later, news spread that the Clarets had triggered Rodriguez's £10million release clause, where a deal could be imminent.

Rodriguez missed West Brom's flight to Spain this morning in order to hold talks over a return to Turf Moor, seven years after leaving for Southampton.

Last summer the Clarets had bids up to £16m turned down for the 29-year-old with West Brom then holding out for as much as £18m.

However, one year on, Dyche has got his man, who struck 22 times as the Baggies narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt.