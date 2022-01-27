Burnley transfer news: Clarets 'agree £7m deal' for creative midfielder, West Ham ready £20m striker swoop

The Clarets are still rooted to the bottom of the table, but have four games in hand over 17th place Norwich City, and with just four points separating the two sides, Sean Dyche's side will be confident in their abilities to haul themselves out of the bottom three.

Speaking after their gutsy draw against the Gunners, Burnley's Connor Roberts said: “We battled for every ball, battled for every header, defended well as a unit and we deserved that, it’s a big point. You have to stay switched on, when you come up against a big club who enjoy a lot of the ball and I thought we did that really well today.

“Defensive wise we were solid, as a back five then the midfielders in front and the two up top, everyone stuck in, and it paid off for us in the end.

“We are at the bottom, there’s no hiding away from that. But the only way is up now, starting from today, fighting for every point and giving our all from now until the end of the season.”

He added: “Any point in the Premier League is a big point, we have come here after not playing for a while, me especially, so it’s really pleasing for us all.

“I haven’t played for a long time; it’s been quite stop-start since I came here. But to get out there today and get a start was unbelievable for me. I hope I made the boys in there, the coaches, the fans and the club proud today.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the January transfer window speculation amid the winter break continues:

1. Robinson lauds Villa progress Ex-football Paul Robinson has lauded Aston Villa's showing in the January transfer window, branding their dealings 'incredible', given that they were in the Championship a couple of seasons ago. After landing Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne, they're now chasing Juventus' Rodrigo Betancur. (Football Insider) Photo: Tullio M. Puglia Photo Sales

2. Hornets could re-sign Young Watford have been tipped to swoop for their former star Ashley Young, who is said to be surplus to requirements at Aston Villa. Norwich City are also said to hold an interest in the versatile veteran, who racked up 39 caps for England during his senior international career. (Team Talk) Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

3. Reds keeping tabs on Dybala Reports from Italy have linked with Liverpool and Inter with a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. The Argentina international is said to be being followed "attentively" by the Reds, whose future in Turin continues to look uncertain. (TuttoMercato) Photo: ISABELLA BONOTTO Photo Sales

4. Duo eye Muller swoop Everton and Newcastle United have both been linked with a move for Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller. The 32-year-old forward, who has spent his entire career to date with the Bavarian giants, has just a year and a half left on his existing contract. (SportBILD) Photo: Maja Hitij Photo Sales