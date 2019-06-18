Burnley to submit £15m bid, Newcastle eye TWO attackers, Manchester City bid branded as 'fake news', West Ham activate £13.4m release clause - updates on Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in signing Real Salt Lake’s Venezuela winger Jefferson Savarino, who is available for £6m. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton are in the race to sign Spezia Calcio striker David Okereke, his agent has confirmed. (All Nigerian Soccer)

And The Magpies are also said to be interested in Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, however, his wages may prove a stumbling block. (OJogo - in Portuguese)

Manchester United are confident of sealing a £25m deal for Sean Longstaff before the deadline on August 8. (Daily Mirror)

The Red Devils want Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to follow Longstaff to Old Trafford, despite seeing a £50m rejected. (Sky Sports)

Man United have also had a £40m bid for West Ham defender Issa Diop snubbed - which included an unnamed United player going the other way. (Telefoot - in France)

Burnley are readying an opening bid of £15m for Brentford striker Neal Maupay with Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Sevilla also keen. (Daily Mail)

Brighton and Hove Albion remain in advanced talks with Genk captain Leandro Trossard, who is open to joining Graham Potter’s men. (Het Nieuwsblad - in Belgium)

Liverpool have been told stump up £90m by Barcelona for forward Ousmane Dembele. The 22-year-old wants to join the Reds. (TEAMTalk)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard is set to meet Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich over succeeding Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, The Blues have rejected bids of £35m from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Willian. (Sky Sports)

Everton are confident Leighton Baines will sign a new contract with the club otherwise the former England left-back will become a free agent. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City's alleged £107m bid for Benfica forward Joao Felix has been branded as "fake news" by the Portuguese club. (AS - in Spain)

West Ham are preparing to activate Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan's £13.4m release clause as boss Manuel Pellegrini eyes four signings from La Liga. (Marca - in Spain)

Aston Villa have submitted an inquiry for Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, who is also attracting interest from Watford. (Daily Mail)