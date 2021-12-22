Burnley to step up interest in teen star tracked by Manchester City
Burnley are expected to step up their interest in teenage attacking midfielder Harry Vaughan.
With the January window about to open, it is thought that the Clarets will up their offer for the 17-year-old Oldham Athletic product, with the Oldham Times reporting that a bid of around £200,000 was turned down in the summer by the Lemsagam brothers.
But Burnley have kept a close eye on the Republic of Ireland Under 19 international, who is also believed to have caught the attention of a number of Premier Leagu rivals, including Manchester City and Everton.
Vaughan made his first team debut in February under Harry Kewell, as a late substitute in a defeat at home to Barrow, and made five further appearances from the bench last term, before signing a two-year contract, with the club taking an option for another 12 months.
City are understood to have had a look at the youngster at their Etihad Campus following the end of the EFL season, training with the Blues' Under 18s.
He wasn't involved in Burnley's pre-season trip to Boundary Park, as he observed Covid protocols, but he has impressed this season, making his first start in the Carabao Cup second round penalty shoot-out triumph over Accrington Stanley, before scoring his first senior goals against Harrogate in the league, and the winner against Sunderland in the Papa John’s Trophy.