Burnley to step up interest in teen star tracked by Manchester City

Harry Vaughan

With the January window about to open, it is thought that the Clarets will up their offer for the 17-year-old Oldham Athletic product, with the Oldham Times reporting that a bid of around £200,000 was turned down in the summer by the Lemsagam brothers.

But Burnley have kept a close eye on the Republic of Ireland Under 19 international, who is also believed to have caught the attention of a number of Premier Leagu rivals, including Manchester City and Everton.

Vaughan made his first team debut in February under Harry Kewell, as a late substitute in a defeat at home to Barrow, and made five further appearances from the bench last term, before signing a two-year contract, with the club taking an option for another 12 months.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City are understood to have had a look at the youngster at their Etihad Campus following the end of the EFL season, training with the Blues' Under 18s.