Burnley to host England Under 21s

Danny Ings in action against Portugal U21s at Turf Moor in 2014

The game will be played on Thursday, November 11th (kick-off 7 p.m.).

The fixture will be England’s fourth game in Group B as the Under 21 side – now under the management of former Republic of Ireland international midfielder Lee Carsley – bids to reach the 2023 finals in Romania and Georgia.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: “We are honoured to be hosting England U21s and bringing international football back to Burnley.

“As a club with a passion for developing young homegrown talent, I am sure our supporters will welcome the opportunity to see the country’s most exciting players at Turf Moor and get behind England in this important UEFA Under 21 Championship qualifier.”

England kick off their qualifying campaign at home to Kosovo at Stadium mk on Tuesday, as they begin their quest to reach their ninth successive appearance in the finals of the competition.

Clarets’ winger Dwight McNeil – who is too old to be eligible this time around – helped England reach the 2021 finals in Hungary and Slovenia before Aidy Boothroyd’s squad missed out on a place in the knock-out stages.

Turf Moor was due to host a European Under 21 qualifier between England and Turkey in March, 2020 before the pandemic forced the game to be postponed but now gets the chance to stage a third international at this level following games in 2014 and 1995.

Tickets for this game are on sale now in the Upper and Lower North Stand initially, from the Turf Moor ticket office and online.

Prices are: General admission - adults £15; children/concessions £5

2021/2022 season ticket holders - adults £7.50; children/concession £2.50.

Groups of 10 or more -adults £7.50; children/concession £2.50.