Burnley to be without key trio against Spurs on Sunday

Ashley Westwood

Of late, Dyche has only been without midfielder Dale Stephens, but the former Brighton man is close to being available again after a long-term absence with an ankle problem.

However, as the Clarets look to make it five Premier League games without defeat against Antonio Conte's Tottenham, they will have to do so without centre back James Tarkowski and midfielder Ashley Westwood, who both sit out the game through suspension after collecting their fifth bookings of the season.

And striker Ashley Barnes' thigh niggle is worse than was first expected, and he will be out for a longer period.

Westwood was the last Burnley player to be suspended under the totting-up procedure, missing the game against Crystal Palace at Turf Moor in December 2019 - showing how good their discipline has been, while the Clarets are now a record 105 Premier League games without a dismissal.

Dyche felt Tarkowski's fifth booking, trying to keep the peace between Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Matt Lowton, was unjustified, but there are no grounds for appeal: "It will have to (the squad come into play) with two very important players out.

"I'm aggrieved at Tarky's, because he's tried to stop trouble.

"I thought the referee was off his game, I don't know why he's booked him, but those two will miss one game.

"No (no grounds for appeal), I think that one is bizarre, when someone gets a game ban for trying to stop trouble - there are certain reasons you should be able to appeal, but we won't be able to."

On the rarity of a Burnley suspension, he added: "It's amazing because we're incredibly physical apparently!"