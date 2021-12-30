Burnley tipped to battle Wolves for powerhouse defender, Norwich City tipped to sell key man

The Clarets have only played 15 matches this season, and with a number of other sides having played 19 or 20 matches, the club will be looking to use the games in hand to their advantage and start to progress up the top tier table.

When Burnley last faced the Red Devils, back in April, United scored twice late on to deny Sean Dyche's side a precious point away from home.

Speaking ahead of tonight's game, Burnley talisman Maxwell Cornet gave some insight into his thoughts on the bright start he's made to his career at Turf Moor, and said: “I'm very happy to be here. It's really been a dream start for me. It's been amazing being a key part of the team early on. I need to do everything that I can to carry on this way.

“I love the atmosphere and the welcome that the crowd gave me when I arrived and I'm very grateful. That's why I try to give my all every match. It was an incredible moment; scoring in the Premier League was amazing.

“It was a ball from Vydra on the right, I hit it first time without a second thought and it was brilliant. I try to prepare for each weekend's game as best as possible to be able to do my best in every match. I'm very happy.”

