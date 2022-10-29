Burnley ticked another box with last-gasp winner against Reading, says boss Vincent Kompany

The shoe has been on the other foot on numerous occasions this season as his side sacrificed points late on in games.

West Brom, Cardiff, Stoke City and Birmingham City all netted in the final 10 minutes to snatch a point from the jaws of defeat this term.

But they were finally on the right end of last-minute drama as Anass Zaroury pounced to make it 2-1 in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The 36-year-old boss said: "It ticks a box for us as well, on our journey in coming together. We had the early season disappointments of conceding late on, we had to come back from that.

"Now we have the situation where it didn't go our way and we get the winner late on and that is something we can take and believe we can do it every game. We have to keep going."

The former Belgium international defender hailed his two goal-scorers, Manuel Benson and Zaroury, as the hosts overcame a deficit for the second time this season, adding to that against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Benson, who made the difference against the Black Cats before winning the penalty in the 1-0 win at home to Norwich City, impacted from the bench once more having replaced Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the second half.

The ex-Charleroi winger restored parity just five minutes after his introduction when volleying home from the edge of the box. He then teed up his compatriot for the winner with an excellent delivery with the outside of his boot.

"He is more than that [an impact sub]," Kompany said. "As the games come thick and fast with a mad schedule, we have to be able to take it in turns.

"His role at the moment is important to us but if tomorrow he is the one starting then someone else needs to do the same because you can't be two or three up in the first half every week, the league is too competitive."

Kompany, however, did have some sympathy for Royals manager Paul Ince, who slammed officials in his post-match press conference after the visitors were denied a late penalty.

Ian Maatsen swiped down Thomas Ince from behind in the 92nd, with the score-line locked at 1-1, but referee Jeremy Simpson failed to point to the spot.