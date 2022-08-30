Burnley team news: Vincent Kompany names his side to face Millwall
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has named his team to face Millwall at Turf Moor this evening.
By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 7:04 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 7:05 pm
The Clarets head into this match on the back of Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Wigan Athletic, and will be looking to replicate that performance.
Here is the full team: Arijanet Muric, Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Vitinho, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill, Nathan Tella, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez.
Substitutes: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Matt Lowton, Ashley Barnes, Manuel Benson, Samuel Bastien, Darko Churlinov, Dara Costelloe.