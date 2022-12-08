Burnley target Viktor Gyokeres speaks out about his Coventry City future

The Coventry City striker, a team-mate of Callum O'Hare, who was linked with a switch to Turf Moor in the summer, is a wanted man after an encouraging start to the campaign.

The 24-year-old, who netted 19 times in all competitions for the Sky Blues last term, is currently one goal away from hitting double figures this season.

The Swedish international is reportedly one of the names on boss Vincent Kompany's new year's wish-list, though the forward still has 18 months remaining on his current contract at the Midlands club.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City claps the fans after the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Rotherham United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 25, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Asked about his future, the ex-Brighton and Hove Albion man told Swedish newspaper Expressen: "It's hard for me to say, I don’t know. We’ll see that later. I enjoy Coventry. I get to play. I think it’s important to play a lot of games and be important in the team, not just move for the sake of moving.”