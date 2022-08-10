Burnley target Isaak Davies not for sale insists Cardiff boss

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the former Millwall forward insists the 20-year-old Wales Under 21 international is not for sale.

The Clarets have had a £2.5m bid knocked back by their Championship rivals, for a player familiar to assistant boss Craig Bellamy, who worked with his hometown club’s youth set up for three years from 2016.

Daviies has been with Cardiff since the age of seven, and after breaking into the first team last season, scoring three goals in 30 appearances, he has yet to feature this term after missing all City’s pre-season preparations with a knee problem.

After Tuesday night’s 3-0 defeat to Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup, Morison said: "Yeah, they made an offer.

"It's got rejected as he's not for sale.

"Unless a player comes to me and tells me he doesn't want to be here and he wants to leave, then we'll look at the situation.

"But as far as I'm concerned we are not selling our young players for anything.”

And Morrison expects him to be an important figure for Cardiff this season: “Yeah, of course he is.

"Ultimately, his first training session was on Monday.

"We haven't seen him all pre-season, he has been working hard behind the scenes with his injury that he had, and he is still a way off it.

"He still hasn't played a game and has done one training session.

"It's not something I'm overly worried about.