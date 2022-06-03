Burnley striker Weghorst linked with move to Turkey

However, Turkish sources suggest the Istanbul club could be priced out of a deal, with professional football scout Berk Bekgoz (@BerkBekgoz) claiming: “Besiktas could not meet Wout Weghorst’s salary expectation at this stage. I don’t know what will happen next, but there is a difference.”

Weghorst, who arrived on deadline day in January from Wolfsburg after the departure of Chris Wood, signing for roughly half the £25m Newcastle paid for Wood, is currently with the Netherlands squad for the Nations League Group D opener against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels – what was the Heysel Stadium – tonight, with kick-off at 7-45 p.m.

Louis van Gaal’s squad then have two games against Wales, in Cardiff on Wednesday, kick-off 7-45 p.m., and Rotterdam on Tuesday, June 14th (7-45 p.m.), with a home tie against Poland, again in Rotterdam, on Saturday, June 11th (7-45 p.m.).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Wout Weghorst of Burnley battles for possession with Calum Chambers of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Burnley and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on May 07, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Weghorst scored twice in 20 appearances for the Clarets, and was on the bench for the final three games of the season.