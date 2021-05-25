Burnley striker Matej Vydra named in Czech Republic squad for Euro 2020

Matej Vydra

The Czechs, who have qualified for their seventh straight European Championship, face Croatia, England and Scotland in Group D, and head coach Jaroslav Šilhavý has named a 25-man pool, one fewer than he was permitted to name, with Vydra one of four forwards, along with first choice Patrik Schick of Bayer Leverkusen, Michael Krmenčík of Club Brugge, who has been on loan at PAOK in Greece, and Tomáš Pekhart of Legia Warsaw.

Vydra, 29, has six goals from 35 caps for his country, and ended the season in fine form with Burnley, with his partnership with Chris Wood worth 11 goals in nine starts together, with the former Watford and Derby County man contributing three of those.