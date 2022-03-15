And the Czech Republic frontman could return after the international break, when champions and title-chasing Manchester City are next up at Turf Moor on Saturday, April 2nd.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury in training, as he closed in on a return from hernia surgery in early February, which was delayed after the former Derby man tested positive for Covid.

Sean Dyche revealed last Thursday: “Vyds unfortunately got more or less back to full fitness and then twisted his elbow and ended up dislocating it, so he’s back on the grass but that’s going to delay him coming back.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Matej Vydra of Burnley scores their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on November 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

But the good news is he does not have to have an operation.

Vydra will miss his nation’s World Cup qualifier with Sweden on Thursday, March 24th, with the winners due to face Poland in the Path B final, om Tuesday, March 29th, after Russia were suspended from all FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice after the invasion of Ukraine.

Vydra is out of contract at Turf Moor in the summer, after signing from Derby for £11m in 2018, and is he expected to leave in search of more regular gametime, with no talks regarding a new contract, after the club activated the option in their favour for an extra year last year.